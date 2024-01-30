Epler: Rooftop solar panels help climate by reducing need for fossil fuels

I am writing in response to the Guest Column by Alan Forbes entitled “Solar panels should not be allowed in the historic district.” (Opinion, January 25). With all due respect to Mr. Forbes, much of what he writes is simply incorrect and a misunderstanding of solar energy and the operation of the region’s power grid.

Every kilowatt hour produced by a solar array connected to the distribution system will be used to provide the power to someone - whether it be the homeowner if they're using electricity for some household need, or a neighbor, whether next door or several doors down - whoever is using electricity at the time that the solar power is produced. That solar produced power offsets the need to produce that same amount of power through some other means. The more solar energy produced, the less energy is needed from those other sources.

All of us in New England, if we are connected to our local utility company, are, in turn, connected to the New England regional power system. Power plants within this system serve the overall electricity demand of the New England region rather than specific individual customers. The electricity generated is then transmitted through the transmission system to distribution utilities, which, in turn, deliver the power to homes, businesses, and other end-users. While it may be theoretically possible to trace the power from one source to where it's being consumed, it's really not a worthwhile exercise - other than by those whose job it is to keep the grid in balance: to make sure the demand for energy on every circuit, as that demand fluctuates during the day, can be met by the power and the capacity to provide that power to those circuits. If, as Mr. Forbes speculates, all of Portsmouth’s roofs had solar panels, the power produced would offset the need for energy coming from the Seabrook Nuclear Generating Station. Since that plant is connected to the grid by several high voltage transmission lines, it would be consumed in some other area of New England and thereby reduce the need for fossil fueled power.

Mr. Forbes is simply incorrect when he writes that solar power will make no difference on the amount of electricity that is generated by other sources, in particular gas turbines. Gas turbine power plants connected to the regional system regularly operate as “cycling” or “peaking” plants. Cycling power plants, including gas turbines, are typically dispatched by grid operators to adjust their output based on the real-time demand for electricity. During periods of high demand, these plants can be brought online quickly to provide additional power, and they can be ramped down or turned off during periods of lower demand.

This characteristic makes them well-suited for responding to changes in electricity demand, which can fluctuate throughout the day. Accordingly, the increased deployment of residential rooftop solar unequivocally contributes to a reduction in the use of fossil fuel generation – including gas turbines - during daylight hours when solar production is at its peak. By offsetting the need for electricity generated from fossil fuels such as natural gas, solar power reduces carbon emissions and dependence on non-renewable resources. In fact, the growth of solar output in New England is a significant factor responsible for the recent retirement of many coal-fired plants in the region and one of reasons contributing to the questionable economic viability and continued operation of the last remaining coal-fired plant in Bow.

This is not to deny that there are issues with rooftop solar. Solar energy is an intermittent resource: it only produces power when the sun is shining. At all other times, a home with rooftop solar draws its energy from the grid and from fossil fueled resources. The better solution, and the one that needs to be encouraged, is to couple rooftop solar with battery storage, so that the extra energy produced during daylight can be stored and used to provide power for the home's needs when the sun is not shining. Hopefully, this will become more common as the price of battery storage continues to fall - or as more people own EVs and can tap its batteries in the evening.

In summary, the story of solar initiatives in Portsmouth, whether in the Historic District or more broadly, is a positive one and certainly beneficial to our future.

Gary Epler of Portsmouth is the former Chief Regulatory Counsel for Unitil Corp. Prior to working for Unitil he was the General Counsel for the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission. He is currently consulting with several environmental organizations. He has over forty years’ experience in the electric and gas utility industry. The views expressed here are his own.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Epler: Rooftop solar helps climate, reduces need for fossil fuels