ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

·11 min read

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ePlus Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Kley Parkhurst, SVP. Sir, you may begin.

Kley Parkhurst: Thank you for joining us today. On the call is Mark Marron, CEO and President; Darren Raiguel, COO and President of ePlus Technology; Elaine Marion, CFO; and Erica Stoecker, General Counsel. I want to take a moment to remind you that the statements we make this afternoon that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on management's current plans, estimates, and projections. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties detailed in the earnings release we issued this afternoon and our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we filed with the SEC.

And the forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date of which the statement is made and the company undertakes no responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, we'll be using certain non-GAAP measures during the call, that included a GAAP financial reconciliation in our earnings release, which is posted on the Investor Information section of our website at www.eplus.com. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Marron. Mark?

Mark Marron: Thank you, Kley and thank you everyone, for participating in today's call to discuss our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This was a strong financial and operational quarter for ePlus. We continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy to deliver IT solutions focused on digital transformation, hybrid workforce plans, security, and cloud. With broad-based growth across all customer size segments and vertical markets, we believe we are gaining market share, aided by the breadth of our solutions across the technology stack. The strength of our third quarter results also reflected fulfillment of several enterprise customers large projects due in part to some relief in the supply chain. The investments we have made in our teams and in our capabilities are driving growth and delivering value to our customers.

Consolidated net sales increased 26% and our adjusted gross billings increased 29.7% with particularly strong growth in our Technology segment. We are continuing to generate operating leverage, driven by strong topline growth and balanced SG&A management, which has supported our expanded solution offerings. Our net earnings increased 35.1% to $35.7 million and diluted EPS increased 36.7% and both above our revenue growth rate as our focus on operational efficiency continues. As our customers continue to invest in upgrading their IT systems to accommodate remote and hybrid work, ePlus is well-positioned to provide integrated and flexible workplace transformational systems. Our offerings include multi-vendor architecture support, vendor life cycle management, and on-premises data center infrastructure provided in an as-a-service model, such as our Storage-as-a-Service solution.

With our customers transitioning more of these processes and workloads to the cloud, they increasingly look to ePlus to develop more strategic security roadmaps and build more sophisticated and more comprehensive security solutions to protect these new virtual workplace environments. As a result, our security business has grown to more than 22% of our adjusted gross billings over the trailing 12 months as compared to almost 20% last year. Our services revenues comprised of professional and managed services increased 7.9% in the quarter and more than 9% fiscal year-to-date. While we don't expect services growth rates to be aligned with top line revenue, as a significant portion are from recurring managed services recognized ratably over the term of the contract, our expanded service capabilities are fundamental to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers.

Service margins, while down year-over-year, have stabilized sequentially. We continue to see some pressure in services margins due to project delays and services mix, supply chain constraints and some larger land-and-expand deals at lower margins. Managed services are a key driver of financial growth and a differentiated value-added solution for customers. These offerings generate higher-margin annuity quality revenue and create sticky long-term relationships with customers who value the reduced IT complexity and cost savings that we deliver. Our managed services business also serves to broaden our available market opportunity, as we leverage our capabilities to provide specialized IT expertise in adjacent areas such as cloud and security advisory services.

Moving on to our financing segment. Third quarter sales were $11.7 million compared to $17.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower proceeds from sales of leased equipment. As we have frequently noted, our financing segment produces variable results quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of large transactions. That said, its unique offerings remain an important competitive differentiator, providing our customers with flexibility in how they acquire and optimize their IT investments. As we look ahead to 2023, global IT spending is expected to grow at a low single-digit rate this calendar year, according to Gartner, reflecting an uncertain economic outlook. Despite the potential for an economic slowdown this year, we believe that spending in our areas of focus, including security, cloud and networking remains a necessity for many organizations as they support a hybrid workforce and execute on their digital transformation plans.

At the same time, the tight labor market for tech workers continues to drive corporate spending on outsourced IT services. Our ability to hire and retain skilled professionals in this tight labor market is a competitive differentiator and a valued service to our customers. We continue to monitor the market and we'll make adjustments as necessary to optimize solutions delivery and staffing levels. In closing, I'm very pleased with our financial results and the progress we have made in broadening our capabilities and strengthening our position to capture future growth opportunities. As a reminder, our fiscal third quarter is seasonally strong, as it marks the end of the budget year for many of our customers. Backed by the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to have the financial flexibility to pursue attractive acquisition opportunities that expand our geographic footprint and are aligned with our growth strategy.

I will now turn the call over to Elaine Marion to provide details on our third quarter financial results. Elaine?

Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock.com

Elaine Marion: Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Our third quarter fiscal 2023 results reflected solid execution by the ePlus team and the continued success of our strategy focused on capturing opportunities in high-growth end markets. Third quarter consolidated net sales increased 26% year-over-year to $623.5 million. Technology segment net sales rose 28.3% to $611.8 million, driven by 31% growth in product revenue and 7.9% growth in services revenue. Adjusted gross billings were $888.6 million, up 29.7% compared to $685 million in the year ago quarter. The adjusted gross billings to net sales adjustment increased to 31.2% and compared to 30.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Our end market mix on a trailing 12-month basis remained consistent with previous periods.

Our two largest markets, telecom, media and entertainment and technology represented 28% and 18% of technology segment net sales, respectively. Health care, SLED and financial services accounted for 14%, 13% and 9%, respectively, with the remaining 18% from other end markets. As Mark mentioned, due to a decline in proceeds from leased equipment sales year-to-year, our financing segment revenue totaled $11.7 million compared to $17.9 million in last year's third quarter. Consolidated gross profit increased 18.1% to $138.4 million, and gross margin was 22.2% compared to 23.7% in the previous year's quarter. Within our Technology segment, gross profit increased by 22.4% to $127.9 million. Technology segment gross margin was 20.9% compared to 21.9% in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease in gross margin was due to increased costs for managed services as well as several large competitively priced project-related contracts that blended down our services margin. Product gross margin of 19.2% was stable compared to 19.3% in the last year's third quarter. Financing segment gross profit declined 16.7% to $10.5 million, mainly due to decreased sales of leased equipment, partially offset by higher transactional gains. Third quarter SG&A increased 12.8% year-over-year as we continue to strategically invest in our team to better serve our customers' growing IT needs. At quarter end, our headcount totaled 1,745 and compared to 1,554 in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change includes 158 customer-facing employees, 101 of whom are professional services and technical support staff members.

Increased third quarter SG&A spend also reflected higher variable compensation tied to our improved gross profit performance as well as higher travel expenses for more frequent in-person client meetings. Interest expense was up year-over-year due to higher interest rates and increased borrowing on our credit facility. Overall, operating expense growth was well below our consolidated net sales growth, resulting in an operating income increase of 28.7% to $46.5 million. The effective tax rate was 27.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 26.4% in the year ago quarter. Consolidated net earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, inclusive of other income, which includes foreign currency transaction gains and proceeds from a class action claim were $35.7 million, or $1.34 per diluted share compared to $26.4 million or $0.98 per diluted share in the year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.38 compared to $1.10 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Our diluted share count at the end of the quarter totaled $26.6 million compared to $26.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.3 million, 27.6% ahead of the comparable quarter in fiscal 2022. Summarizing our year-to-date performance, net sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 increased by 15% to $1.576 billion, mainly attributable to Technology segment net sales growth of 16.6% to $1.532 billion. Adjusted gross billings were up 18.9%, again, reaching another milestone of $2.36 billion. Year-to-date consolidated gross profit amounted to $385.2 million, 11.4% ahead of the year ago period. The consolidated gross margin was 24.4% compared to 25.2% a year ago, with Technology segment gross margin of 22.8% compared to 23.2% reported for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Net earnings increased by 6.3% to $86.5 million, or $3.24 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was up 9% to $141.9 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 8.3% year-over-year to $3.66 per diluted share. Our balance sheet remains strong with cash and cash equivalents of $99.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $155.4 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents reflected the effect of share repurchases on a year-to-date basis as well as increased working capital needs due to strong demand for our products and services, while inventory increased 57.9% to $244.8 million from fiscal 2022 year-end, we reduced inventory by $30 million sequentially compared to the fiscal second quarter. Shifts in our inventory levels primarily explain the changes in our cash conversion cycle, which increased to 51 days in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 48 days in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, while improving sequentially by three days.

On balance, we are pleased with our third quarter financial results and believe we are well positioned in the market in spite of current economic uncertainty. With that, I will now turn the call back to Mark. Mark?

Mark Marron : To recap, this was a strong quarter for ePlus with broad-based demand across all of our customer size segments and vertical end markets. By targeting faster-growing end markets with a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, we continue to bolster our competitive position and capture incremental market share, supported by our strong balance sheet, expensive industry partnerships and talented team, ePlus remains well positioned for continued long-term growth, and we remain cautiously optimistic despite the uncertain economic environment. Operator, I'd now like to open the call for questions.

