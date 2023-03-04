ePlus inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already be aware that ePlus' (NASDAQ:PLUS) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ePlus' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for ePlus

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ePlus is:

15% = US$111m ÷ US$746m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

ePlus' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, ePlus seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to ePlus' moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared ePlus' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about ePlus''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ePlus Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ePlus doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with ePlus' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn warns interest rates will peak at higher level than expected; Here are 2 stocks he’s using to fight the Fed

    For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Prediction: These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Will at Least Double in 7 Years

    This punchline comes to mind when I look at the S&P 500. Which stocks in the S&P 500 will work the most for investors throughout this decade? When asked about Amazon, the first thoughts of many individuals would probably be about the company's online shopping platform or its Prime Video streaming service.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • Dollar Tree Makes Major Change Customers Will Hate

    Dollar Tree is off to a rough start in 2023, with its share price down 7.99% over the past 30 days and down 3.51% over the past 90 days. Wall Street analysts aren't impressed. Dollar Tree was just downgraded from "overweight" to "neutral" by J.P. Morgan .

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Stocks gain as Fed official backs quarter-point hike

    STORY: When the Fed speaks, the market listens. And on Thursday, Wall Street liked what it heard.Credit this man: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who sparked a relief rally in stocks when he said he preferred a “slow and steady” approach by the Fed to taming inflation.That sent Wall Street’s main indexes, which had started the day slow, ending in positive territory. The Dow gained one percent, and the S&P and Nasdaq each added roughly three-quarters of a percent.Bostic on Thursday said the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, arguing that the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring. Some traders had begun to price in a half-point hike by the Fed at its next meeting this month.Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market – something that won’t last, says Heartland Advisors CEO Will Nasgovitz.“It looks as though we’re going to see a deterioration in the job market. S&P 500 earnings is a good leading indicator of job openings – that appears to be rolling over. National Association of Independent Business’ intentions for adding employment has clearly plummeted – that’s usually a leading indicator of unemployment going higher. So perhaps the market’s saying that we’re seeing the last gasp of strength in the employment market and perhaps then the Fed will be relenting down the road.”Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on how aggressive the central bank may be.As for individual movers, Salesforce soared 11.5% to notch its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion.Tesla fell nearly 6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.And Macy's jumped 11% after the department store chain forecast full-year profit above Wall Street’s estimates.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day.

  • Betting against Jim Cramer just became a lot easier with the launch of a new ETF that shorts the TV host's stock picks

    The new Inverse Cramer ETF is the handiwork of the money manager known for shorting Cathie Wood's stock picks.

  • FTX Has ‘Massive Shortfall’ in Assets, Say Bankruptcy Lawyers

    So far, $2.2 billion in assets have been identified in the wallets of accounts associated with FTX.com, of which only $694 million are in the most liquid assets.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.