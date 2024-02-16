EPPD looking for those responsible for damaging Starlight Event Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is asking for help in identifying those responsible for damaging the Starlight Event Center, Crime Stoppers of El Paso announced Thursday, Feb. 15 via an Instagram post.

Crime Stoppers says that between 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, shots were fired at the Starlight Event Center located at 6650 Continental Dr.

The eastern side of the building was hit, causing damage to seven windows and shattering two of them. The estimated cost of damage is $97,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers says that the shots might have been fired from across Airway Blvd., near the Radisson Hotel.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

