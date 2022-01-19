Epping man, ordered to stay home, charged after scuffle with police in North Hampton

NORTH HAMPTON — A man who allegedly held up traffic, scuffling with police in the middle of Atlantic Avenue Jan. 13, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving an unregistered vehicle.

According to North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone, the incident began when William V. Stanley, 35 of Epping, arrived at the North Hampton Police Department that Thursday afternoon.

“He asked us for something, and we told him we didn’t have it,” Mone said. “Then we asked him if he should be here at all. That’s when he bolted out of the main lobby of the police station on foot.”

William V. Stanley, 35 of Epping, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Stanley ran into the middle of Atlantic Avenue with officers in pursuit, she said, trying to subdue him and get him out of traffic.

According to Mone, Stanley refused officers orders to stop and leave the roadway, struggling and resisting their attempt to place him under arrest.

As a result, she said, traffic on busy Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) had to slow to a stop to avoid striking him until officers got him under control and out of the roadway. Stanley was evaluated and treated for minor injuries, Mone said, as were officers involved.

Stanley has been ordered to be confined to his home as part of his bail conditions for an incident that took place in North Hampton a month earlier.

According to Mone, on Dec. 13, 2021, Stanley was charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and criminal threatening when he allegedly stopped at the intersection of Lafayette Road (Route 1) and Atlantic Avenue, got out of his vehicle and threatened another driver with a hammer.

“He threatened an off-duty police officer with a hammer,” North Hampton police prosecutor John Ventura explained. “He was released (on personal recognizance) but put on house arrest as part of his bail condition. We often do that, sometimes in combination with (the suspect) wearing a monitoring bracelet.”

Ventura said the Jan. 13 incident at the police station indicates Stanley violated his bail conditions.

Stanley is currently an inmate at the Rockingham County House of Correction, being held on $1,000 bail.

He has pleaded not guilty to the recent charges and will be represented by a public defender.

