Epping teen charged with DUI after crashing into Exeter house

EXETER — An 18-year-old from Epping is facing charges after crashing a vehicle into the side of a home on Main Street Friday night.

Exeter police and fire personnel responded to 88 Main St. shortly before 10 p.m. and found a blue 2023 Honda Accord Sport sitting on its side up against the home after crashing into it and causing significant damage.

The driver, Hermione H.A. Porter, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct as a result of the crash. She is also facing several other motor vehicle violations, according to police.

Exeter police said before the crash, an officer in the Epping Road area spotted the blue Honda Accord traveling at a high rate, more than double the speed limit of the posted 30 mph zone. The officer, according to police, activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the car, which drove around another vehicle and into oncoming traffic while another vehicle was driving toward her.

Police said the officer lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Park Street.

Police then received a report of a car that had rolled over and into the side of the Main Street residence.

Porter managed to exit the vehicle, according to police, and was transported to Exeter Hospital for minor injuries.

The residents of the damaged house were home at the time but were not injured, according to the Exeter Fire Department.

Police said one of the residents of the home stated he was walking to his kitchen when the vehicle hit the house and that the impact caused him to fall to the ground. He reported that it felt like an earthquake. Another resident stated that she was upstairs when she felt the crash. She attempted to walk down the stairs but was unable to because the staircase and landing going to the second floor were heavily damaged.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Fritz said the residents were temporarily displaced due to the structural damage to the home.

“The structure was knocked off its foundation by six to eight inches,” said Fritz, who was on the scene at the time of the incident.

Another nearby property owner who heard the crash reported that two trees and a granite post were also destroyed on his property from the crash, according to police.

Porter was released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Nov. 30 in Rockingham Superior Court. It is not known whether Porter has an attorney.

