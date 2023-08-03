Epping woman, 64, dies in hit-and-run crash in Plaistow

Aug. 3—Plaistow police say a 64-year-old woman from Epping died Wednesday after the motorcycle she was driving was hit by a pickup truck, which then fled the scene.

Plaistow Police Chief John Santoro said officers responded to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers reported a motorcycle was struck while traveling on Main Street.

Witnesses reported that a pickup involved in the accident left the scene, and gave police a detailed description of the truck and the driver, Santoro said.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Lory Beck.

"Despite the efforts of paramedics with Trinity Ambulance and the Plaistow Fire Department along with the Lawrence General Hospital medical staff, Beck died as a result of her injuries," Santoro said in a statement.

Plaistow police identified the driver of the pickup as Barry Burrows, 78, of Kingston.

Burrows was arrested with the help of Newton and Kingston police and charged with conduct after an accident — death resulting, a Class B felony, Santoro said.

Burrows is being held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail, Santoro said.

The case is under investigation, with the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit assisting.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Plaistow Officer Chris Iacozzi at 603-382-1200.