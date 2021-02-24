EPR Properties: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had funds from operations of $17.4 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 30 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $26 million, or 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $93.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $143.4 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $372.2 million.

The company's shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.19, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPR

