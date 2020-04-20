eprint Group (HKG:1884) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that eprint Group Limited (HKG:1884) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is eprint Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that eprint Group had debt of HK$22.1m at the end of September 2019, a reduction from HK$23.5m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$146.3m in cash, so it actually has HK$124.1m net cash.

A Look At eprint Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, eprint Group had liabilities of HK$77.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$31.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$146.3m as well as receivables valued at HK$6.26m due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$43.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that eprint Group is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that eprint Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact eprint Group's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 35% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since eprint Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. eprint Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, eprint Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that eprint Group has net cash of HK$124.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of HK$47m, being 108% of its EBIT. So is eprint Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for eprint Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.