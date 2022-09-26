If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Academy Sports and Outdoors with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors' Improving Profits

Academy Sports and Outdoors has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Academy Sports and Outdoors' EPS shot up from US$5.91 to US$8.05; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 36%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Academy Sports and Outdoors remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.8% to US$6.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Academy Sports and Outdoors?

Story continues

Are Academy Sports and Outdoors Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders spent a staggering US$1.2m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Knowing this, Academy Sports and Outdoors will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Kenneth Hicks for US$778k worth of shares, at about US$38.91 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Academy Sports and Outdoors bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$239m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Academy Sports and Outdoors' strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Academy Sports and Outdoors, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here