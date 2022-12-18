If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Acuity Brands' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Acuity Brands grew its EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Acuity Brands remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$4.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Acuity Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Acuity Brands top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Laura O'Shaughnessy, paid US$100k to buy shares at an average price of US$175. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Acuity Brands is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$29m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Acuity Brands Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Acuity Brands is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Of course, just because Acuity Brands is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

