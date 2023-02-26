If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Presents An Opportunity

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Analog Devices

How Quickly Is Analog Devices Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Analog Devices has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Analog Devices shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 28% to 34% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Analog Devices.

Are Analog Devices Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Analog Devices has a market capitalisation of US$93b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$308m. We note that this amounts to 0.3% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Analog Devices but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Analog Devices To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Analog Devices has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Analog Devices you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • Beyond Meat sales slumped because people are eating less fake meat, and the company says it gets why

    Beyond Meat's Q4 sales were down 20.6%, which CEO Ethan Brown attributed to "persistently high inflation" and trading down by consumers.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Here's What Happens When You Withdraw a Lot of Money From Your Bank Account

    Unless your bank has set a withdrawal limit of its own, you are free to take as much out of your bank account as you would like. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) establishes how banks must conduct record keeping and when financial institutions must make a report to the federal government. Although BSA was amended following the attacks of 9/11, it's been around since the Nixon administration.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Sometimes, when you consider all of the facts, the tortoise actually ends up beating the hare. Here's the proof.

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for opportunistic investors to pounce on innovation-driven businesses.

  • Diamondback Doubles Asset Sales Target to $1B, Reveals More Midland M&A

    The Permian pure play is selling off midstream assets and upstream leasehold that can’t compete for capital in the company’s portfolio, Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice told investors.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation was the pro

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Investors should pile into short-term bonds as markets wake up to the reality that the Fed is going to stay aggressive, BlackRock says

    US 2-year treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs this week as markets placed higher odd on more rate hikes after hot PCE data.

  • 2 Extremely Safe Stocks to Buy in 2023

    While this forecast is far from a guarantee, it does highlight some of the near-term risks investors face from a macroeconomic perspective -- and the need to find solid investments. Investors in search of recession-proof stocks need look no further than the tobacco industry. Phillip Morris's international footprint and its pivot toward reduced-risk nicotine products give it another long-term edge.