If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Avis Budget Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Avis Budget Group grew its EPS from US$2.62 to US$48.96, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Avis Budget Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 34%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Avis Budget Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Avis Budget Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Avis Budget Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$164m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Avis Budget Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Avis Budget Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Avis Budget Group for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Avis Budget Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

