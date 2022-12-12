If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Bumi Armada Berhad (KLSE:ARMADA) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bumi Armada Berhad (KLSE:ARMADA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Bumi Armada Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Bumi Armada Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Over the last year, Bumi Armada Berhad increased its EPS from RM0.11 to RM0.11. That's a fair increase of 4.9%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Bumi Armada Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.1% to RM2.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Bumi Armada Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Bumi Armada Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Bumi Armada Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold RM53m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Bumi Armada Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Bumi Armada Berhad is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Bumi Armada Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

