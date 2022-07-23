If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Camden Property Trust with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Camden Property Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Camden Property Trust has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Camden Property Trust maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Camden Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Camden Property Trust has a market capitalisation of US$15b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$147m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Camden Property Trust, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

Camden Property Trust's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$4.3m in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Camden Property Trust To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Camden Property Trust's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Camden Property Trust is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Camden Property Trust (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

