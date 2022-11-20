If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Capital Appreciation with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Capital Appreciation Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Capital Appreciation managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Capital Appreciation is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.5 percentage points to 26%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Capital Appreciation isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R1.7b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Capital Appreciation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Capital Appreciation insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at R259m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 16% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Capital Appreciation, with market caps under R3.4b is around R5.3m.

Capital Appreciation's CEO took home a total compensation package worth R3.8m in the year leading up to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Capital Appreciation Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Capital Appreciation is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Capital Appreciation, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Capital Appreciation that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

