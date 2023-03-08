If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Capital (LON:CAPD) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Capital (LON:CAPD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Capital Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Capital has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Capital's EPS shot from US$0.18 to US$0.32, over the last year. Year on year growth of 78% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Capital is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Capital insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$40m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 20% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Capital Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Capital's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Capital very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Capital you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

