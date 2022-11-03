If EPS Growth Is Important To You, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.15 to RM0.18 over twelve months. That's a 21% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 32% to RM777m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM342m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations under RM946m, like CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM513k.

The CEO of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad was paid just RM29k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

