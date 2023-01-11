If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Centaur Media (LON:CAU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Centaur Media's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Centaur Media grew its EPS from UK£0.0007 to UK£0.018, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Centaur Media is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.6 percentage points to 7.4%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Centaur Media Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Centaur Media in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Swagatam Mukerji, the CEO & Director of the company, paid UK£24k for shares at around UK£0.48 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Centaur Media.

Does Centaur Media Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Centaur Media's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Centaur Media on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Centaur Media , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

