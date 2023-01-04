If EPS Growth Is Important To You, CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CGI (TSE:GIB.A). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

CGI's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. CGI managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for CGI remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.1% to CA$13b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are CGI Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since CGI has a market capitalisation of CA$28b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CA$3.3b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does CGI Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, CGI is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with CGI.

