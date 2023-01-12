If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Climb Global Solutions with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Climb Global Solutions Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Climb Global Solutions' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Climb Global Solutions maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.5% to US$291m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Climb Global Solutions is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$151m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Climb Global Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Climb Global Solutions, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.7m.

Climb Global Solutions' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$1.0m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Climb Global Solutions Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Climb Global Solutions has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Climb Global Solutions (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Although Climb Global Solutions certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

