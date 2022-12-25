If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Coca-Cola FEMSA. de grew its EPS by 9.8% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Coca-Cola FEMSA. de maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 16% to Mex$220b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth Mex$176m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. If you think Coca-Cola FEMSA. de might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Although Coca-Cola FEMSA. de certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

