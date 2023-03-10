If EPS Growth Is Important To You, DCC (LON:DCC) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like DCC (LON:DCC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide DCC with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

DCC's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years DCC grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. DCC maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 40% to UK£21b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of DCC's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are DCC Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

With strong conviction, DCC insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Chairman of the Board Mark Breuer spent UK£56k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£55.87. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Should You Add DCC To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of DCC is that it is growing profits. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, DCC seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. If you think DCC might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

