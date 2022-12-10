If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dillard's (NYSE:DDS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dillard's with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Dillard's Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Dillard's' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Dillard's' EPS shot from US$28.52 to US$53.94, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 89%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Dillard's shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 14% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Dillard's' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Dillard's Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.8b company like Dillard's. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.4b. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Dillard's To Your Watchlist?

Dillard's' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Dillard's for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Dillard's has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

