If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Fiamma Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Fiamma Holdings Berhad grew its EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Fiamma Holdings Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.5% to RM370m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Fiamma Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Fiamma Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM134m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 25% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Fiamma Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Fiamma Holdings Berhad is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fiamma Holdings Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

