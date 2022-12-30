If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Hemisphere Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that Hemisphere Energy's EPS went from CA$0.0038 to CA$0.23 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Hemisphere Energy shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 26% to 59% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Hemisphere Energy isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$134m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Hemisphere Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Hemisphere Energy followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold CA$18m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 14% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Hemisphere Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Hemisphere Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Hemisphere Energy very closely. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Hemisphere Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

