If EPS Growth Is Important To You, HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is HiTech Group Australia Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. HiTech Group Australia managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note HiTech Group Australia achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 50% to AU$63m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since HiTech Group Australia is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$90m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are HiTech Group Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that HiTech Group Australia insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 74%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$67m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add HiTech Group Australia To Your Watchlist?

One positive for HiTech Group Australia is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with HiTech Group Australia.

