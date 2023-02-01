If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kelsian Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Kelsian Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Kelsian Group managed to grow EPS by 4.4% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Kelsian Group's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Kelsian Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to AU$1.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Kelsian Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent AU$3.4m buying Kelsian Group shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Director Neil Smith who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$1.6m, paying AU$5.48 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Kelsian Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth AU$307m. This totals to 24% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is Kelsian Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Kelsian Group is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kelsian Group.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

