If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Lookers (LON:LOOK) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Lookers (LON:LOOK). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Lookers' Improving Profits

Lookers has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Lookers' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from UK£0.18 to UK£0.20. That's a 11% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Lookers' EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Lookers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Lookers insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£63k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Mark Raban for UK£38k worth of shares, at about UK£0.76 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Lookers insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold UK£40m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 12% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Lookers Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Lookers is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Lookers (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

