If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Marcus & Millichap's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Marcus & Millichap's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Marcus & Millichap's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that Marcus & Millichap is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.6 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Marcus & Millichap's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Marcus & Millichap Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Marcus & Millichap insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 37% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add Marcus & Millichap To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Marcus & Millichap has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Marcus & Millichap's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Marcus & Millichap that you need to take into consideration.

Although Marcus & Millichap certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

