If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Master-Pack Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Master-Pack Group Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Master-Pack Group Berhad has grown EPS by 8.2% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Master-Pack Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.6% to RM161m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Master-Pack Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM128m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Master-Pack Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Master-Pack Group Berhad, with market caps under RM878m is around RM496k.

Master-Pack Group Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM49k in the year to December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Master-Pack Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Master-Pack Group Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So all in all Master-Pack Group Berhad is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Master-Pack Group Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

