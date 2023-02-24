If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Papa John's International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Papa John's International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Papa John's International has grown EPS by 50% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Papa John's International's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins have declined for Papa John's International, but revenue stability should provide some reassurance to shareholders. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

Are Papa John's International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Papa John's International followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping US$74m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Papa John's International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Papa John's International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Papa John's International is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Papa John's International (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

