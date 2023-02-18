If EPS Growth Is Important To You, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PBF Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PBF Energy's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that PBF Energy's EPS went from US$1.92 to US$22.31 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. PBF Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -0.1% to 9.0%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are PBF Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.4b company like PBF Energy. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$67m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add PBF Energy To Your Watchlist?

PBF Energy's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching PBF Energy very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PBF Energy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

