If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Phoenix Mecano (VTX:PM) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Phoenix Mecano (VTX:PM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Phoenix Mecano Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Phoenix Mecano's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from €25.25 to €29.36. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Phoenix Mecano maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.2% to €819m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Phoenix Mecano Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Phoenix Mecano insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about €134m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Phoenix Mecano To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Phoenix Mecano is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Phoenix Mecano you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

