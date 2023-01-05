If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Prime Financial Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Prime Financial Group has grown EPS by 37% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Prime Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to AU$26m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Prime Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$48m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Prime Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Prime Financial Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 43% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, Prime Financial Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$48m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have AU$21m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Does Prime Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Prime Financial Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Prime Financial Group very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Prime Financial Group you should be aware of.

