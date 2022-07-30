If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Procter & Gamble Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Procter & Gamble's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Procter & Gamble has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$5.69 to US$6.16, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 8.2%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the one hand, Procter & Gamble's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Procter & Gamble Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Procter & Gamble, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$219m. We note that this amounts to 0.07% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Procter & Gamble but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Procter & Gamble Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Procter & Gamble is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

