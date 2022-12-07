If EPS Growth Is Important To You, RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

RCI Hospitality Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that RCI Hospitality Holdings has grown EPS by 37% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that RCI Hospitality Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that RCI Hospitality Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.4 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for RCI Hospitality Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are RCI Hospitality Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see RCI Hospitality Holdings insiders walking the walk, by spending US$297k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman Eric Langan who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$79k, paying US$78.76 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that RCI Hospitality Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding US$63m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Eric Langan is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like RCI Hospitality Holdings with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$4.0m.

RCI Hospitality Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$1.5m in the year prior to September 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add RCI Hospitality Holdings To Your Watchlist?

RCI Hospitality Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest RCI Hospitality Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for RCI Hospitality Holdings you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

