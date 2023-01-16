If EPS Growth Is Important To You, SEEK (ASX:SEK) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like SEEK (ASX:SEK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

SEEK's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years SEEK grew its EPS by 9.9% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. SEEK shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 30% to 35%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for SEEK's future EPS 100% free.

Are SEEK Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did SEEK insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$276k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Michael Wachtel, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$110k for shares at about AU$27.75 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for SEEK is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$363m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does SEEK Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for SEEK is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for SEEK that you should be aware of before investing here.

