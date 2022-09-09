If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Steel & Tube Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Steel & Tube Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Steel & Tube Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.6% to 7.7%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Steel & Tube Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

One positive for Steel & Tube Holdings, is that company insiders spent NZ$61k acquiring shares in the last year. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive Officer Mark Malpass for NZ$38k worth of shares, at about NZ$1.27 per share.

Should You Add Steel & Tube Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Steel & Tube Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Steel & Tube Holdings could be in your best interest. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Steel & Tube Holdings (2 are concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

