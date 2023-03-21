If EPS Growth Is Important To You, TerraCom (ASX:TER) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in TerraCom (ASX:TER). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TerraCom with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

TerraCom's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that TerraCom's EPS went from AU$0.024 to AU$0.40 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that TerraCom is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 35.3 percentage points to 53%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since TerraCom is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$433m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are TerraCom Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While TerraCom insiders did net AU$455k selling stock over the last year, they invested AU$1.3m, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Director Mark Lochtenberg who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$480k, paying AU$0.80 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for TerraCom bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$23m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 5.4% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is TerraCom Worth Keeping An Eye On?

TerraCom's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest TerraCom belongs near the top of your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for TerraCom that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

