If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Thungela Resources (JSE:TGA) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Thungela Resources (JSE:TGA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Thungela Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Thungela Resources Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Thungela Resources grew its EPS from R0.34 to R110, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Thungela Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 54%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Thungela Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Thungela Resources insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have R353m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Thungela Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Thungela Resources' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Thungela Resources for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Thungela Resources (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

