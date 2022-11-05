If EPS Growth Is Important To You, TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

TWC Enterprises' Improving Profits

In the last three years TWC Enterprises' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, TWC Enterprises' EPS catapulted from CA$1.45 to CA$3.12, over the last year. Year on year growth of 115% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that, last year, TWC Enterprises' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the revenue front, TWC Enterprises has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 53% to CA$223m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since TWC Enterprises is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$404m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are TWC Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in TWC Enterprises will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 83% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a staggering CA$336m. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like TWC Enterprises with market caps between CA$135m and CA$541m is about CA$1.0m.

The TWC Enterprises CEO received total compensation of just CA$284k in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is TWC Enterprises Worth Keeping An Eye On?

TWC Enterprises' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that TWC Enterprises is worth considering carefully. You still need to take note of risks, for example - TWC Enterprises has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

