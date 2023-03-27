If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Valmont Industries with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Valmont Industries Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Valmont Industries has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Valmont Industries maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to US$4.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Valmont Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Valmont Industries has a market capitalisation of US$6.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$112m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Valmont Industries To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Valmont Industries' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Valmont Industries' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Valmont Industries.

