If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Presents An Opportunity

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Vertex Pharmaceuticals with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Vertex Pharmaceuticals grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 22% to US$8.7b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Vertex Pharmaceuticals?

Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$76b company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$152m. This comes in at 0.2% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Vertex Pharmaceuticals To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Vertex Pharmaceuticals that we have uncovered.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

