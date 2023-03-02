If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Warpaint London (LON:W7L), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Warpaint London Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Warpaint London has managed to grow EPS by 32% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Warpaint London shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.0% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Warpaint London Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Warpaint London shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Keith Sadler, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£12k for shares at around UK£1.29 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Warpaint London insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 51% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£73m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Warpaint London Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Warpaint London's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Warpaint London (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

