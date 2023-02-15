If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Wesfarmers (ASX:WES). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Wesfarmers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Wesfarmers Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Wesfarmers managed to grow EPS by 8.2% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Wesfarmers maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to AU$42b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Wesfarmers' future EPS 100% free.

Are Wesfarmers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in Wesfarmers will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending AU$429k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Independent Non Executive Director, Anil Sabharwal, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$244k for shares at about AU$48.81 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Wesfarmers insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$165m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Wesfarmers To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Wesfarmers is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Wesfarmers that we have uncovered.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Wesfarmers isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

