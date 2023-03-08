With EPS Growth And More, Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Acadian Timber Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Acadian Timber has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The previous 12 months are something that Acadian Timber will want to put behind them after seeing a drop in EBIT margin and revenue for the period. This is less than stellar for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Acadian Timber Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Acadian Timber with market caps between CA$138m and CA$550m is about CA$985k.

The Acadian Timber CEO received total compensation of just CA$425k in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Acadian Timber To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Acadian Timber's strong EPS growth. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Acadian Timber (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

