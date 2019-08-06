With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in American Express (NYSE:AXP). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

American Express's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, American Express has grown EPS by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that American Express's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. American Express maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.6% to US$38b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are American Express Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since American Express has a market capitalization of US$100b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$257m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does American Express Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for American Express is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of American Express. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction