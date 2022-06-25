With EPS Growth And More, Arvida Group (NZSE:ARV) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Arvida Group (NZSE:ARV). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Arvida Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Arvida Group's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Arvida Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. On the one hand, Arvida Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Arvida Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

With strong conviction, Arvida Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Director Paul Ridley-Smith spent NZ$122k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of NZ$1.96. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Arvida Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold NZ$49m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 4.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Arvida Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Arvida Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Arvida Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

