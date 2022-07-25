With EPS Growth And More, ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is ATS Automation Tooling Systems Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that ATS Automation Tooling Systems' EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. ATS Automation Tooling Systems maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 53% to CA$2.2b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ATS Automation Tooling Systems' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ATS Automation Tooling Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months ATS Automation Tooling Systems insiders spent CA$55k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ATS Automation Tooling Systems insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$23m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add ATS Automation Tooling Systems To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that ATS Automation Tooling Systems has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You still need to take note of risks, for example - ATS Automation Tooling Systems has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

